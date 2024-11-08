Matchup Rewind: The Last Time Georgia Played the Ole Miss Rebels
Relive the Bulldog's last meeting with Ole Miss as they Dawgs prepare for another meeting with the Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are just one day closer to their top-25 matchup in a Oxford, Mississippi. Given the records and rankings of both programs, Saturday’s matchup could have massive implications for either team.
Last year’s meeting these two programs had similar implications as the undefeated Bulldogs hosted the 9th-ranked Rebels in Athens. The matchup was built up as a massive contest that possessed “game of the year” potential. Unfortunately for the Rebels, it was anything but that.
Ole Miss delivered the first blow in the game, scoring a touchdown on an 11 play drive to begin the game. The Dawgs would quickly answer with a touchdown of their own and the game was knotted up 7-7. The two teams would trade touchdowns once again and, creating a 14-14 matchup early into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs would take control from this point, rattling off 31 unanswered points before a late Ole Miss field goal stopped Georgia’s barrage of points. Unfortunately for the Rebels, the damage was done at this point and the Dawgs coasted to a 52-17 victory in their final home game of the 2023 season.
The Bulldogs were spearheaded by a dominant running game, rushing for 300 yards on 35 totes. Running back Kendall Milton, Georgia’s leading carrier, finished the night with 127 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. The 127 yards would be a career-high for Milton at the time.
The Dawgs were also extremely efficient passing the ball, completing 19 of their 26 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Four separate pass catchers finished the game with at least 30 receiving yards, including tight end Brock Bowers, who was making his first appearance following his ankle injury that hindered his 2023 season.
Georgia will look to replicate this offensive success on Saturday as they prepare to face the Rebels on the road. The Dawgs are currently just over two-point favorites and are given a 46.1% chance to win according to ESPN’s FPI predictor. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
