Matthew McConaughey Criticizes Texas Fans For Bottle Throwing During Georgia Game
Texas football fan and famous actor Matthew McConaughey criticized his fanbase for their actions during the Georgia vs Texas game.
During a massive regular season game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, a questionable pass interference call overturned a massive momentum-shifting Texas interception. Displeased with the call, fans of the Texas student section began raining down bottles and other objects onto the field, which momentarily stopped the game.
In response to this, famous actor fan Matthew McConaughey, who was in attendance for Saturday's game in Austin, released a statement on social media that condemned the fans for their actions and urged them to do better.
Statement from Matthew McConaughey Regarding Students Throwing bottles During Georgia Game:
"First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let's continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn’t get the W, you created a measurable home-field advantage.
But let’s get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we’re better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class.
So, going forward let’s clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that."
The Longhorns are scheduled to play the Florida Gators for their next home game on Saturday, November 9th.
