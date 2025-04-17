Miami Defensive Lineman Josh Horton Visiting Georgia Football
Miami defensive lineman Josh Horton set to visit Georgia.
The transfer portal officially opened on Wednesday and the Georgia Bulldogs have already been busy. Now they are set to visit with former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Josh Horton on Friday, according to ON3.
Horton was high school teammates with current Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley at Langston Hughes High School where they won a state title. Coming out of high school Horton was rated a four-star prospect, the 433rd-best player in the country, the 50th-best defensive lineman and the 45th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Last season, Horton saw action in five games during second season while battling through injury. He also had four total tackles (two solo) with half-tackle for loss. He was part of the 2023 recruiting class and was at one point committed to North Carolina before decommitting and then finalizing with the Hurricanes. Horton also took official visits to Auburn and UCF prior to making his college commitment.
Kirby Smart mentioned repetitively during spring practice that they don't have the depth at any position that they have had in years prior, so anywhere Georgia can add a quality player, they will likely do so. Georgia has also been in contact with former Alabama A&M defensive line Sedrick Smith. He took a visit to Georgia this week. Needless to say, Georgia is checking every single box that they can, it seems, when it comes to defensive linemen in this transfer portal class. Now it's just a matter of which ones they actually land.
