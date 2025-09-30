Miami QB Carson Beck Says He Never Planned to Transfer Out of Georgia
Miami quarterback Carson Beck says he never wanted to transfer out of Georgia.
We are about halfway through the 2025 college football season and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to continue what they hope to be is a successful season under first year starting quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs hit their first bump in the road this past weekend and they will look to bounce back this week against Kentucky.
One team that has also had success to start the season are the Miami Hurricanes, led by former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. The Hurricanes are undefeated thus far and have a big matchup against Florida State on the road this week.
Beck initially declared for the NFL draft during the offseason but ultimately elected to transfer to Miami to play one more season before heading off the league. However, in a recent interview with I am Athlete, Beck said he never wanted to transfer out of Georgia.
"I mean obviously the way that everything ended was very abrupt," Beck said. "It wasn't like I was able to give my thanks, give my appreciation. Obviously I am super thankful and appreciative for my five years there. I mean that's almost a 20 percent of my life. I mean man, I gave everything I had to university, you know we had had fought wins, hard fought losses, I mean the work we put in there it's second to none. I'm just thankful and appreciative to have the support system that I had there. I mean, lifelong friends that I will have for the rest of my life. I mean the ending was tough because it obviously wasn't a part of my plan. Like I never wanted it to end that way. I didn't want to go down in the SEC Championship game, get injured and then ultimately making the decision to go elsewhere right? It was never part of the plan and ultimately sometimes it's God's plan, not your plan. Just going with that and trusting in him that ultimately this is where I was supposed to be."
Beck finished his career at Georgia with a record of 23-3 as the starter for Georgia. Many thought he would be the first overall pick in this last year's draft, but after his injury, he is looking to battle back to that stature with a different team.
