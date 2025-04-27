Minnesota Vikings Sign Undrafted Free Agent Chaz Chambliss Out of Georgia
Day three of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday and another Georgia Bulldog is officially off of the board. The Minnesota Vikings have signed Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss as an undrafted free agent shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft
The first thing people need to know about Chambliss is that he is one of the more intellectual football minds you will see. If you were to go back and watch his tape at Georgia, you would find a multitude of plays of Chambliss sniffing out the play before the ball is even snapped. This is a player who puts in the work before kickoff and is always prepared for the matchup.
Chambliss may not make the flashy plays or the highlight worthy plays, but he is always going to be in the right spot. If you want someone that is going to play with force and hold his ground in the run game, then Chambliss is your guy.
A little more background on Chambliss is he uses MMA training to help him on the football field. Chambliss said during his time at Georgia that he elected to do so to help with his hand fighting and that multiple pros have done it, so he wanted to give it a shot.
You may not see Chambliss ever crack a smile and his serious demeanor off the field is exactly what you're getting on the field. He's gonna fight on every single down and you will never see this player shy away from contact. Ever.
To put it in simple terms, if you needed a teammate for a fight in a dark alley, Chambliss is the guy you want to call.
