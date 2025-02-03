Mykel Williams Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
See where Bulldogs' EDGE defender Mykel Williams is projected to land on draft night following the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Reese's Senior Bowl was concluded this past weekend and numerous prospects have now set their sights on Pro-days and the NFL Combine to increase their draft stock. With the Senior Bowl wrapped up, multiple analysts and experts have re-tooled their mock draft boards.
One player who received an update is Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams.According to ESPN's Matt Miller's mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons are projected to select Williams with the fifteenth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Williams did not partake in last week's senior bowl events, changes and other projections have allowed to him to climb into the top 15.
While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, make him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for at his position. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
