New England Patriots' Jared Wilson Taking Advice from Former Georgia Bulldog
New England Patriots center Jared Wilson has been taking advice from a former Georgia Bulldog.
The Georgia Bulldogs had 13 players selected during the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was center Jared Wilson. The New England Patriots selected Wilson in the third round with the 95th overall pick. The Patriots just recently had a long-lasting former Georgia center in the form of David Andrews and now they are hoping they have found another.
Newly hired Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also had a former Georgia center play for him during his time with the Tennessee Titans, as Ben Jones spent six seasons there. Wilson and Jones have had a connection since Wilson's days at Georgi,a and now that has carried over into the league.
“I’ve probably talked to Ben personally — maybe two or three times he came to practice,” Wilson said. “We just talked. He’d come out [to Georgia] and watch practice. We’ve been on Zooms together right before we came up here. It’s been good hearing him talk and how he thinks and also watching his film and how he did it."
Jones has specifically been helping Wilson learn how to approach this rookie season. How he can't let mistakes weigh on him, and how he has to move past them.
“Take it slow, take it day-by-day, you’re going to make mistakes,” Wilson said of Jones’ advice. “Like I’m thinking about a mistake that I made in practice right now and it’s running in my head, but trying to just move on from it watch the film and just get better from it.”
