Bills vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can New England Cover?)
The AFC East’s best two teams are set to go at it for the second time this season. The Buffalo Bills will visit the New England Patriots on Sunday as 1.5-point favorites despite the fact that they lost their first matchup against their divisional rivals at home. Can Buffalo even up the season series?
The Patriots sit atop the AFC East with an 11-2 record and have rattled off 10 straight victories. Drake Maye has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in his second pro season and has a shot at MVP. Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, is likely too far back in the race to compete. He can try to spoil it for Maye, though.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Bills vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills: -1.5(+100)
- Patriots: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bills: +114
- Commanders: -135
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Bills are 3-3 against the spread on the road this year. The Patriots have covered in three of the four games they’ve entered as underdogs.
Bills vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
Buffalo and New England are gearing up for round two after the Pats won by three as an eight-point road underdog earlier this season.
This game will likely be decided by whether the Bills are able to establish the run. New England limited the NFL’s top rushing offense to 118 total yards and no scores in October. Things could be even more difficult for Buffalo at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots have a top-three defense against the run and can take advantage of a secondary that Joe Burrow picked apart in Week 14. The Patriots are coming off a bye and the NFL’s second most productive passing attack will be fresh.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Bills 24
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.