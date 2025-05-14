New England Patriots Rookie Jared Wilson Labeled as 'Perfect Fit' Following NFL Draft
New England Patriots rookie Jared Wilson has been labeled as a perfect fit for his new team following the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the NFL Draft officially concluded, experts and analysts have begun assessing how this year's batch of draft selections mesh with their new team. One major analyst who has done so is PFF's Trevor Sikkema, who recently compiled a list of the best fit for every NFL Draft selection this year.
According to Sikkema, Georgia Bulldogs center Jared Wilson was the New England Patriots best fit from this year's draft. The Patriots selected Wilson as the 31st pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to make an impact on his new team immediately.
During his time with the Bulldogs, Wilson only started one season for Georgia. However, his lone season was enough to display his talent and athleticism, leading to his eventual draft selection. Sikemma explains why he believes the rookie is a perfect fit for his new team.
"Wilson might not start right away for the Patriots after they signed free agent Garrett Bradbury," wrote Sikkema."But he is the likely long-term answer at center for New England."
The Patriots are quite familiar with centers from the University of Georgia, as their former center David Andrews was also once a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. Andrews played for the Patriots from 2015-2024 and helped the Patriots secure a pair of Super Bowl victories before his eventual release this offseason.
