New Orleans Saints Host Mykel Williams For NFL Draft Visit
The New Orleans Saints reportedly met with former Georgia Bulldogs Mykel Williams and Arian Smith over Dinner.
Former Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams is a projected first-round selection. The former five-star selection is currently porjected to be the 15th overall selection on average, according to the NFL Mock Draft Database.
It's a busy time of the year for these prospects. Having just finished up their Combine and Pro Day series of events, now they are travelling across the country to visit with teams that could potentially draft them. NFL Draft Visits are limited at each organization, making the prospects that they bring in on these visits all that more of a target.
The New Orleans Saints reportedly met with both Mykel Williams and Arian Smith over dinner, according to ProFootballRumors.com.
The Atlanta Falcons have obviously received quite a bit of flak for not drafting Georgia Bulldogs in recent years, especially considering the success Georgia's seen under head coach Kirby Smart. It's something that Arthur Blank and company obviously took to heart, sending the entire personnel department to Georgia's pro day this year.
"Man, it would be nice," Williams said March 12 at Georgia's pro day when asked about potentially playing for the Falcons. "It would be a blessing to be back home in the state of Georgia. It would be great to play for the Atlanta Falcons."
