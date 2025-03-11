New Orleans Saints Hosting Georgia Football Player for Private Workout
The New Orleans Saints reportedly plan to host Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson for a private workout.
With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, NFL organizations are now dwindling their draft boards down to a key list of players that they will have their eye on. NFL teams also have the opportunity to bring players in for a private workout and the New Orleans Saints will be hosting Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson for a private workout, according to MLFootball.
Several NFL mock drafts have projected the Saints to take Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams in the first round, and now it looks like there is some interest in another former Bulldog.
Brinson was a familiar and constant face on Georgia's defensive line over the last two seasons. Over his five year career with the Bulldogs, Brinson racked up 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. He sat behind the likes of Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt for his first couple of seasons and the emerged as a starter by 2023.
Brinson certainly showed signs of progression as his role emerged on defense, in 2024 he posted a career-high in tackles for loss with six. He is one of the more intriguing prospects out of Georgia this year. He is projected to be a mid-round draft pick and he is certainly someone that could play above his draft slot.
Here is how Brinson tested in Indianapolis a little over a week ago at the NFL combine.
Warren Brinson NFL Combine Results
- Height: 6052
- Weight: 315
- Hand Size: 10 3/8"
- Arm Length: 33 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.09
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 31.00"
- Broad Jump: 9'7"
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
