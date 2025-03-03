New York Jets Select Georgia's Mykel Williams In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close and with it the latest NFL Mock Drafts have arrived with the New York Jets selecting Georgia's Mykel Williams No. 7 overall.
The Scouting Combine has concluded in Indianpolis, Indiana, and with it comes the latest NFL Mock Drafts with new found information about this crop of athletes available for the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the prospects in Indy that's a projected first-round pick is former Georgia EDGE defender, Mykel Williams. Williams was a non-participant in Indy during the on-field drills and testing, however, he's still a projected top-pick.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft from the Draft Network, Mykel Williams is selected No. 7 overall by the New York Jets. Here's what they had to say about Williams to the Jets.
"The word at the NFL Combine is that scouts consider Mykel Williams to be an elite prospect despite his disappointing 2024 season. Williams has sky-high potential and rare measurements. A defensive-minded head coach like Aaron Glenn will believe in his ability to maximize his potential."
As for the "dissapointing 2024 season," Williams revealed during the media availability that he was about 70% all season due to dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained against Clemson in the first game of the season. He played injurred throughout the season and is expected to be fully healthy for the Georgia Pro day.
Williams was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school and it didn't take long for him to make an impact for the Bulldogs. As a true freshman, Williams starting from day one on a national championship winning defense.
