NFL Combine Results - Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams
Here are the results for Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams from the 2025 NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams is among the many Bulldogs here for the event. Walker is listed as one of the highest touted players at his position and is projected to be a first-round selection come the NFL Draft.
Despite missing a handful of games early in the season due to injury, Williams was an absolute force on the Dawgs' defensive line when healthy. The highly touted prospect finished his 2024 season with five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. His physical play style and build have made him a consensus first-round pick in numerous mock drafts.
Williams has completed the measurements portion of the combine, and the results for his height, weight, and other metrics are in. The highly talented EDGE defender did announce earlier this, however, that he will not be competing in any workouts throughout the event.
The NFL Combine will continue throughout the week as prospects continue to interview and work out. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network.
Mykel Williams 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6051
- Weight: 260
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 34 3/8"
- 40-Yard Dash: NC
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: NC
- Broad Jump: NC
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
