NFL Draft Profile - Georgia EDGE/LB Jalon Walker
Georgia hybrid linebacker, Jalon Walker is a projected first-round draft pick. Today, we take a look at his NFL Draft Profile to see what he will bring to an NFL Organization.
The University of Georgia is no stranger to excellent linebacker play. For the third time in seven seasons, the Bulldogs had yet another Butkus Award Winner — awarded to the nation's top linebacker — in the form of Jalon Walker.
Walker moonlighted as a specialist pass-rusher and an early down off-ball linebacker for the Bulldogs in 2024 after spending the first two seasons of his career as a role player for this Georgia defense. Walker is a projected first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Let's take a look at his player profile.
NFL Draft Profile - EDGE/LB, Jalon Walker
Physical Measurements:
Height: 6'2
Weight: 245 LBs
specialty
The NFL world of defense is constantly evolving, with defense becoming more diverse by the season, requiring athletes who are more and more versatile. Jalon Walker is perhaps the most versatile defensive player in the upcoming draft. He has shown the ability to be an excellent run defender on early downs, playing inside linebacker for Georgia on first and second downs. Not to mention his ability to become a speciality pass rusher on passing downs, accounting for 7.5 sacks in 2024.
Cons
The NFL evaluation system will throw doubts about his size and whether or not he has the required length and size to be a dominant edge defender on the NFL level. Additionally, Walker's forty-time and combine workout will be paramount considering he did most of his hunting in a downhill fashion. The NFL is a coverage league on the second and third levels for linebackers and safeties. Walker's tape speaks volume as a run defender and a pass rusher, but his combine workout will speak volumes about his ability to run and cover.
NFL Player Comp: Dwight Freeney
NFL Mock Draft Database Intel:
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Best Rank: 12th
- Consensus Pick: Falcons, 15th Overall
