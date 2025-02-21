NFL Draft Profile - Georgia OG, Dylan Fairchild
As former Georgia offensive guard, Dylan Fairchild prepares for the NFL Draft, we take a look at his NFL Draft Profile.
Dylan Fairchild emerged as a key fixture on the University of Georgia’s offensive line, known for his tireless work ethic and ability to bring a relentless edge to every play. Whether he’s setting up for a run block, pass protection, or taking on smaller defensive backs and linebackers in quick game concepts, Fairchild if a full-effort football player. His tenacity and drive never waver, no matter the situation on the field, likely stimming from his state championship wrestling background.
The 6’4”, 325-pound guard has made it clear that he is fully committed to dominating at the line of scrimmage, aiming to finish every block with authority and physicality.
24 Starts underneath his belt:
With (24) career starts under his belt at Georgia, Fairchild developed into one of the Bulldogs’ most reliable and consistent offensive linemen. His experience has allowed him to fine-tune his skills in both the run game and in pass protection. Despite the challenges of facing off against elite defensive talent week in and week out, Fairchild’s goal has always been clear: make a name for himself by finishing strong on the field.
BEST ASSET:
While Fairchild excels in both aspects of offensive line play, it is his pass protection that truly stands out. Throughout the most recent season, he gave up just one sack, a testament to his exceptional ability to protect the quarterback. Whether in one-on-one situations or more complex pass sets, Fairchild consistently holds his ground and ensures the pocket stays clean, allowing the quarterbacks to operate confidently. He has such tremendous core strength and balance, that he's rarely in a compromised position in the pass protection.
SUMMARY:
Fairchild’s consistency and reliability in pass protection, combined with his intense focus on finishing blocks, make him a player to watch on the field. As he continues to refine his skills, it is clear that his presence on the offensive line was a factor in Georgia's offense. With the determination to leave it all on the field, Dylan Fairchild is carving out a name for himself as one of the premier offensive linemen in the nation.
