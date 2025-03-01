NFL Draft Prospect Makes Joke About Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith's Playstyle
NFL Draft prospect Tate Ratledge had a rather humorous description of how Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith plays football.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
One player who met with the media to answer questions was Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who discussed a litany of subjects. Including former teammates, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith Jr. Ratledge recalled how the duo made his life "not so fun" during their time in Athens.
Smith went viral numerous times during the 2024 NFL season for his ferocious playstyle, toughness, and willingness to hit any player of any size. The EDGE put all three attributes on display in Super Bowl LIX as he recorded numerous pressures while playing through a torn triceps muscle.
Carter and Smith were both first-round selections by the Eagles during the 2023 NFL Draft and played an integral role in the team's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs this past season. The duo is a part of a long list of former Bulldogs that have been selected by Philadelphia in the recent drafts and has led to the Eagles earning the nickname "The Philly Dawgs."
The NFL Combine will continue throughout the week as prospects continue to interview and work out. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network.
