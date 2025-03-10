NFL Free Agent, Mecole Hardman Discusses Where He's At, What He's Looking For In Next Home
NFL Free Agency is in the midst of it's start as legal tampering windows open on the NFL Calendar. Free Agent, Mecole Hardman discusses where things are with him and what he's looking for in a new home.
Former Kansas City Chief, New York Jet, and Georgia Bulldog, Mecole Hardman has been in the NFL for six seasons now. He's accumulated over 2300 yards as a professional receiver and now he's looking for a new home in NFL Free Agency.
Hardman joined The NFL Network on Monday as the legal tampering window opened up and discussed where things are for him right now.
On what he's doing as free agency windows open, and how he's sees the market right now. "You know, really just seeing what's going on, seeing what opportunities present themselves. I'm more into opportunities for me right now, not just a team that can sign me," Hardman told NFL Network.
It's clear as Hardman enters his seventh season in the league, he wants to be given the opportunity to play the position full time. He's been used more as a gadget type of weapon since entering the league, featuring mostly as a special teams player. "Not trying to go to the same system, but somewhere where I can contribute. I think that's what's being lost on me, I don't think people know that that's what I can do as a receiver. I want to show that I can actually do this as a true receiver"
Hardman's mentality about his next home is based in reality, however. He's not seeking a place that features him, saying, "I'm not going to sit here and say that anyone's going to look at me as 'that guy'. I'm speaking in reality, I will play a role and help the team win at all cost. But I want to be out there and get snaps and play."
As for his health, Hardman's 2024 season with the Chiefs was cut short due to a knee injury, however, Hardman says he's healthy and ready for his next stop. "I'm healthy, I'm all the way healthy. I was ready for the playoffs too, it was just one of those decisions that had to be made. But I'm healthy, I'm working out ready to do whatever I need to do."
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily