2026 NFL Free Agency: 10 Best Edge Rushers Available

Edge rusher is one of the deepest positions in this year’s free agency class. Between players coming off their rookie deals to older veterans playing deep into their careers, there are a number of quality players available at one of the league’s premium positions.

Here’s a look at the top 10 edge rushers available this offseason when free agency begins on March 11.

10. Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa is a free agent again after spending one season with the Bills. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In his first year away from the Chargers, Joey Bosa stayed healthy, playing in 17 regular season and postseason games combined. He had a productive start to his first season with the Bills, recording five sacks and five forced fumbles, but slowed down late in the season, notching just one sack over the final two months. He’s a solid veteran option at the position, but cannot be counted on to produce double-digit sacks like he did earlier in his career.

9. Boye Mafe

Super Bowl champion Boye Mafe is among the Seahawks hitting the open market. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boye Mafe saw his role reduced over the 2025 season, starting just four games after starting over 10 games the previous two seasons. When Mafe did see the field during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning campaign, he ranked eighth in ESPN’s pass rush win rate and tallied 31 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and five pass breakups.

8. Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan has spent all 15 years of his career with the Saints so far. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Veteran Cam Jordan is coming off a resurgent season with the Saints which saw him record 10.5 sacks at the age of 36. Jordan remains a top defender, particularly in the run game where he ranked sixth among edge rushers in run stop win rate, per ESPN. It would be unsurprising to see Jordan, who has spent his entire career with the Saints, return to New Orleans.

7. K’Lavon Chaisson

K’Lavon Chaisson had a career year in New England in 2025. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

K’Lavon Chaisson enters free agency after a resurgent season with the Patriots. After four years in Jacksonville and one year with the Raiders, Chaisson experienced a great year in New England, starting a career-high 10 games and recording a career-high 7.5 sacks as he helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl. He tacked on three sacks over their postseason run.

6. Kwity Paye

Kwity Paye recorded four sacks for the Colts in 2025. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye will hit free agency as his rookie contract with Indianapolis expires. Paye recorded 39 total tackles and four sacks in 2025. Though he recorded his fewest sacks since his rookie year, Paye was one of the better run defenders at his position, ranking 10th among edge rushers in ESPN’s run stop win rate.

5. Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was released by the Dolphins. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Dolphins are releasing Bradley Chubb as they turn over their roster, adding another rusher to the market. Chubb has spent the last three seasons in Miami and is coming off an 8.5-sack season in 2025. He will turn 30 by the start of next season.

4. Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh had three sacks in a playoff loss to the Patriots. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Odafe Oweh enters free agency after a strong stint with the Chargers. The former Ravens first-round pick was traded to Los Angeles in October after spending nearly four and a half years with Baltimore. Oweh recorded all 7.5 sacks of his sacks during the regular season after joining the Chargers. He followed it up with a strong postseason performance vs. New England, notching three sacks and two forced fumbles.

3. Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is still playing well into his mid-30s. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Veteran Khalil Mack will be 35 by the time free agency starts, but he has proven he remains a good player. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and 12-year pro has spent the last four seasons with the Chargers, racking up 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this past season.

2. Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips is one of the top edge rushers available. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips was one of the top midseason acquisitions this year after the Dolphins traded him to the Eagles. While Phillips recorded just two sacks after joining Philadelphia, his ability to pressure the quarterback impacted the success of opponents’ offenses and made him a key presence on the Eagles’ defense.

1. Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Trey Hendrickson was limited to just seven games in 2025, but he is still the top pass rusher available. When last fully healthy in 2024, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks while making his fourth straight Pro Bowl and had back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024.

