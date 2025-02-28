NFL Legend Calls Buffalo Bills James Cook 'Special", Says Former Dawg Should be Paid
NFL legend Marshall Faulk calls James Cook 'special' and that the Buffalo Bills should pay him.
With the NFL offseason in full swing, that means contract negoations are heating up. One current player that is looking for a new deal is Buffalo Bills running back James Cook. The former Bulldog had a stellar season with the Bills in 2024 and is hoping to reach a deal that pays him more than his rookie contract.
There is a debate in the professional football league of whether or not teams should use up a chunk of their cap space on a running back given their short shelf life in the league. If you ask NFL legend Marshall Faulk though, he would say it's a no brainer as to what the Bills should do.
"I don't see how not," Faulk said. "Don't get fooled by what you did by allowing some guys to get out of the door. You made some good draft picks. Two guys came in and helped you. This young man is special. What he's able to do and I didn't know that he had the ability to run inside behind his pads with the power he displayed in playoff football caliber games. I was just impressed with him."
According to Cook, he is seeking a $15 million per year extension. Cook went on Instagram Live and pinned his own comment that said "15 mill year,"per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The deal would put him behind only Christian McCaffrey's $19 million per year among running backs.
There has also been some chatter of Cook potentially holding out until a deal is reached. This is nothing new to the NFL and one could understand why Cook might elect to do so. The shelf life of running backs in the football nowadays isn't getting any longer and him wanting to capitalize on his last two seasons with the Bills while he still can makes a lot of sense from his perspective. Now it's just a matter of if the Bills or if anyone else in the league wants to fit the bill.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily