Josh Allen Discusses Keon Coleman’s Future With Bills After Owner’s Harsh Comments

Josh Allen spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since the Bills’ season ended, and he weighed in on a number of topics, including the comments made by Terry Pegula about wide receiver Keon Coleman in a recent press conference.

In the press conference, which was held shortly after coach Sean McDermott was fired, Pegula was speaking up in support of the decision to keep GM Brandon Beane in his position. When discussing the team’s selection of Coleman, a second-round pick in 2024 who hasn’t quite panned out yet, Pegula indicated the decision to select Coleman came from the coaching staff, rather than Beane himself.

Allen was asked about that on Thursday, and he made clear he thinks Coleman has a future in Buffalo.

“He will come back from that. I'm not gonna give up on zero. He’s got too much talent,” Allen said, noting that he expects Coleman to be a part of the Bills’ success going forward, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Coleman was the No. 33 pick in the 2024 draft––the first pick of the second round. In his rookie season, he caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t make much of a leap at all in year two, when he caught 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Coleman also faced discipline from the team after missing meetings and was a healthy scratch in four games towards the end of the season.

While things still haven’t gone to plan for Coleman after two seasons in Buffalo, Allen made clear he’s not giving up on his teammate, even if it seems as if Bills ownership might be. With Allen backing him, year three will be pivotal for the former Florida State standout as he looks to change the narrative surrounding the start of his career in the NFL.

