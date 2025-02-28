NFL Scouting Combine Results - Georgia Bulldogs Safety Malaki Starks
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
Georgia safety Malaki Starks is among the many Bulldogs here for the event. Starks is listed as one of the highest touted players at his position and is projected to be a first-round selection come the NFL Draft.
Starks was one of the rare players to start as a true freshman at the University of Georgia and quickly established himself as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football. The safety led the Bulldogs in tackles for the 2024 season and was a leader on the team's defense during his career with the Dawgs.
Starks announced earlier this week that he will be a full participant in workouts throughout the week. Below are the results from the safety workout portion of the NFL Combine. The combine will continue throughout the week as prospects continue to interview and work out. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network.
Malaki Starks 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6007
- Weight: 197
- Hand Size: 9 1/2"
- Arm Length: 31 5/8"
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
