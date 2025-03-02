NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Bulldogs Made Their Mark
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close. We take a look at the top perfomers.
This year, the University of Georgia made its mark at the NFL Combine with a number of standout performances from its draft hopefuls. Several Bulldogs shone in Indianapolis, demonstrating impressive athleticism, speed, and strength, all while showing off the depth of talent on the roster.
Trevor Etienne:
Among the most impressive individual performances was Trevor Etienne, who ran an incredible 4.42-second 40-yard dash. Etienne, a standout running back, showcased his elite speed, turning heads and solidifying himself as one of the top backs in this year’s draft class. His ability to break away from defenders and accelerate to top speed is something that NFL scouts will be closely watching as he moves forward in the pre-draft process. He needed to run fast as well, considering he's one of the smaller backs in a very loaded running back class.
Arian Smith:
Following Etienne’s lead, wide receiver Arian Smith turned in a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash. Smith, known for his speed and vertical ability, left a lasting impression with his top-end acceleration. His performance confirmed that he possesses one of the fastest 40-yard times in this year’s receiver class, making him a potential deep threat at the next level. His speed alone could make him a game-changer for any NFL offense in need of a burner who can stretch the field. He followed up a great time with an even better field workout after a year that displayed drops on tape.
Most impressive:
However, perhaps the most impressive group from Georgia at the NFL Combine this year was the offensive line. Known for their power, size, and strength, Georgia’s offensive linemen delivered performances that were nothing short of impressive. Tate Ratledge, the powerful guard, ran an unexpectedly fast 4.9-second 40-yard dash. Given his size and position, his speed was a huge surprise, showcasing his athleticism and ability to move with agility despite his large frame. Not far behind was offensive tackle Jared Wilson, who posted a strong 4.8-second 40-yard dash. Wilson, known for his excellent technique and impressive physicality, demonstrated his versatility and speed, which is crucial for NFL offensive linemen who must be quick off the line of scrimmage and able to move with agility in pass protection and run blocking.
Summary of the Georgia players in the 2025 combine:
Overall, Georgia’s impressive showing at the 2025 NFL Combine has solidified the program’s reputation as a breeding ground for elite talent. From Etienne’s speed to Smith’s agility and the offensive line’s surprising athleticism, Georgia’s players helped themselves tremendously in front of NFL scouts and teams. With the draft approaching, expect many of these Bulldogs to hear their names called early as they continue their journey to the professional ranks.
Other Georgia News:
