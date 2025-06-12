Nick Chubb Says He's a 'Perfect Fit' with the Houston Texans
Former Georgia and Cleveland Browns running back says he is a 'perfect fit' with the Houston Texans.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the Houston Texans were signing former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to a one-year $2.5 million deal.
Chubb was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and had been with the organization ever since. Unfortunately, multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons kept him on the sidelines as he only played in 10 games over the last two seasons.
When the Texans started to show interest in Chubb, he questioned why they were interested in signing him. He then realized that he was a perfect fit in the culture DeMeco Ryans has built with the Texans.
“I was questioning why they wanted me," said Chubb. "Then I came here and saw a bunch of guys who like to work & not talk & I realized I’m a perfect fit.”
The former Georgia running back has long been known as a no-nonsense type of player. You'll never see Chubb saying anything he shouldn't, and likely won't ever see him say anything at all. Chubb's viral moments almost always come from him lifting an absurd amount of weight in the weight room or running through someone's face on the football field.
Chubb was once considered arguably the top running back in the league. In 2022, he rushed for 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. The seven-year league veteran joins Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce in the Texans' running back room, and he will look to prove he still holds value on an NFL roster.
