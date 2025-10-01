Nick Saban Says Teams Shouldn't Be Counting Georgia Football Out
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban says teams shouldn't be counting Georgia out just yet.
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered another heartbreaking loss to Alabama this past weekend. Head coach Kirby Smart is now just 1-7 against Alabama in his career, and the man who is responsible for many of those losses spoke out on Georgia's lack of success against the Tide.
"I'm not here to judge Kirby," Saban said at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham on Monday. "Kirby does a great job. They've got a great team."
Saban went on to say that he still views Georgia as a contender this season despite the loss in week five.
"The ball didn't bounce their way this time, but if I was anybody ... I would be thinking that, you know, maybe I might have to play Georgia in the SEC Championship," Saban said.
Saban has good reason to feel that way. Last season, Georgia suffered an early loss to Alabama on the road and then proceeded to make the SEC Championship game and beat Texas for a second time that season to ultimately win the conference.
Georgia certainly has some things that they need to fix if they want to remain in contention for the conference title game and for a spot in the playoffs, but knowing that one of the greatest coaches of all time still feels good about Georgia has to be reassuring for the fan base.
The Dawgs will be back in action this week at home against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kick off is set for noon and the game will be broadcasted on ABC.
