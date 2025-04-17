North Carolina Edge Beau Atkinson Set to Visit Georgia
North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson is set ti visit Georgia football.
One of the top defensive players in the college football transfer portal, Beau Atkinson, is set to make visits to both Georgia and Ohio State in the coming days, according to sources close to the situation.
Atkinson, a disruptive edge rusher who spent the past two seasons at North Carolina, has quickly become a hot topic for programs looking to boost their pass rush. The former Tar Heel accounted for 24 solo tackles this past season and has tallied 11 sacks across his two years in Chapel Hill, showcasing both consistency and game-breaking potential.
Known for his relentless motor and physical presence on the edge, Atkinson has built a reputation as someone who thrives at setting the edge and creating pressure in the backfield. His ability to collapse pockets and chase down opposing quarterbacks has drawn interest from several top tier programs, but Georgia and Ohio State appear to be emerging as serious contenders.
Whoever lands Atkinson will be getting more than just a stats producing defender they’ll be adding a high energy, high impact player who brings toughness, experience, and a hunger to dominate at the line of scrimmage.
With visits on the horizon, the recruitment of Beau Atkinson is one to watch closely as top programs battle it out for one of the portal’s premier pass rushers.
Georgia has already shown some activity in the portal as they are also set to host Alabama A&M defensive line transfer Sedrick Smith.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily