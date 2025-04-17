Defensive Line Transfer Sedrick Smith Visiting Georgia Football
Defensive line transfer Sedrick Smith is visiting Georgia football.
The transfer portal officially opened on Wednesday and there has already been a lot of movement. Georgia has already shown some interest in a couple of prospects and one of them is on a visit. Alabama A&M defensive lineman Sedrick Smith is currently in Athens, according to Matt Zenitz.
Smith is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310-pounds. Smith is also a Georgia native. He was part of the 2023 recruiting class and originally committed to South Carolina State he then transferred to Alabama A&M after one season.
In 2024, Smith played in 11 games, recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
It would make sense for Georgia to be recruiting a defensive lineman in this transfer portal window. They lost a litany of players to the NFL draft this offseason. On top of that, Kirby Smart mentioned repetively during spring practice that they don't have the depth at any position that they have had in years prior, so anywhere Georgia can add a qaulity player they will likely do so.
Georgia has already been impacted by the transfer portal since yesterday as running back Branson Robinson announced he was entering the portal. Robinson showed promise during his time in Athens, but multiple knee injuries limited his time on the field. He missed the entire 2023 season due to an injury in fall camp and then missed the second half of the 2024 season after suffering another injury. Now he will look to get a fresh start at another program.
