Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard Discusses Preparing for Georgia's Defense
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard discusses his upcoming matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs' defense in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their highly anticipated matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and be one step closer to playing in the national championship.
As teams prepare for the matchup, coaches and players have begun meeting with media members to discuss the game. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was one of the players made available to the media and provided a litany of answers on topics surrounding the game.
One of the main topics Leonard discussed was how he was going about preparing to play against the Bulldogs' defense. The Fighting Irish quarterback offered some insight as to why he felt playing the Bulldogs would be such a difficult task.
"They do a lot of different things, starting with the front." Said Leonard. He also discussed the multiplicity that Georgia's defense possesses in the secondary. "In the secondary, you're going to get all these different coverages, and they do a great job of hiding them. Obviously have really good athletes that are able to."
Leonard also mentioned how the added complexity of Georgia's offense requires more time to be dedicated to watching film. "We are definitely watching a little bit more film." Said Leonard. "We have had a little bit more time, and my coaches do a great job of preparing me."
Leonard and the rest of the Irish will face off with the Bulldogs on Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
