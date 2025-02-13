Numerous Georgia Bulldogs Receive Invites to 2025 NFL Combine
A handful of Georgia Bulldogs have received invitations to this year's NFL Combine.
The 2024 football season has ended, which means that preparations for 2025 have already begun as NFL teams begin their offseason moves to prepare for next season's roster. One of the first major events to take place in this process is the NFL Combine. An event where prospects get a chance to show off their skills and meet with teams.
The NFL recently released its lengthy list of invites for this year's event, and it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs will be well represented. A total of 14 former Dawgs received invites this year, which is an increase from last year's total of 12.
During last year's event, Georgia safeties Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard each turned in impressive showings and greatly increased their draft stock as a result. With another large batch of Bulldogs incoming for this year's combine, a handful of former Dawgs will likely do the same this year.
The NFL Combine process will begin on February 24th with television coverage starting on February 27th. Fans can tune in to NFL Network to catch their favorite players in action.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
