Offensive Lineman Malcolm Gaston Announces Top-4 Schools - Includes Georgia Bulldogs
A highly touted recruit in the 2026 class has included the Georgia Bulldogs in his narrowed list of schools.
The 2026 recruiting class is heating up as more and more highly touted prospects narrow down their selections and eventually commit to their school of choice. With signing day just a few months away, one offensive line prospect has included the Georgia Bulldogs inside of their top-4.
Malcolm Gaston, a 3-star offensive line prospect from the state of South Carolina has announced that Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Florida are the four remaining schools in his recruitment. Gaston is expected to announce his commitment on May 12th.
The Bulldogs are always looking to add viable talent to the offensive line room and position coach Stacy Searels has placed great emphasis on developing the Dawgs offensive line. The addition of a highly talented player such as Gaston would be huge for not only the Bulldogs' recruiting class but also their offense as a whole.
There is still a long way to go in the cycle of course, but Georgia appears to be in good standing with this one and will have the opportunity to get his verbal commitment whenever he officially announces.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily