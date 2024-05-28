One Stat Georgia Must Improve on in 2024
Georgia football was great on offense in 2023 but one stat kept them from being truly elite. If they can fix it in 2024, the sky's the limit for the Bulldogs.
2023 was a year of transition for Georgia. Offensive coordintor Todd Monken moved to the NFL to take the same position with the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by Mike Bobo, taking over in his second stint as OC for the Bulldogs. It was also the team's first time being led by quarterback Carson Beck after two-plus explosive seasons under Stetson Bennett.
The results were very good. Georgia went 13-1 and came up just three points shy of winning the SEC, but something was certainly different. The offense lacked the same kind of ruthless efficiency of the past few seasons. The Bulldogs were great on offense, one of the most productive units in the country, but they weren't lethal.
One state above all others highlights this. In 2023, Georgia converted 89.71% of red zone opportunities (per TeamRankings.com), good for 23rd in the nation. It was a major drop off from 2022's 98.67% which was first among all Power 5 schools.
The problem wasn't moving the ball, Georgia got to the red zone more times per game (5.2) than any other team in the country, it was the lack of finishing when they got there. Even more damning was Georgia's final three games. The Bulldogs scored on just 72.73% of red zone trips in those matchups.
Trailing Alabama 10-7 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship, Georgia has first and 10 at the Alabama 19. A Carson Beck sack and a false start moved Georgia back to the 31 where Peyton Woodring would miss a 50-yard field goal. Alabama took that field position and marched down the field to take a 17-7 halftime lead.
Against Georgia Tech the week prior in a 31-23 win over the 6-5 Yellow Jackets, Carson Beck had an uncharacteric red zone interception. To be fair, the Bulldogs also kneeled the game out once reaching Tech's red zone at the end of the fourth, skewing the stats slightly.
With all the returning talent on offense, Bobo should be able to find creative ways to execute inside the 20. If there's been one fatal flaw during his tenures at Georgia, it's been his offense's famous bungles in the red zone (Ex. at South Carolina 2014). The Bulldogs must be able to put points on the board when they get deep into opponents' territory.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia has Become an NFL Offensive Linemen Factory
- Georgia Football Dominating Last Five Years of NFL Draft
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN