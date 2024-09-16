Pair of Georgia Football Players Named Co-Defensive Players of the Week
A pair of Georgia football players have been named Co-Defensive players of the week.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a shaky weekend as they squeaked out a win against Kentucky by a final score of 13-12. As a result, the Bulldogs fell to No. 2 in the AP poll as they head into the bye week before they travel to Alabama. As a result of Saturday's game, Georgia had not one but two players named Defensive Player of the Week in the SEC.
On Monday, both Raylen Wilson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins were named Co-Defensive Players of the Week after their performances against Kentucky. Wilson finished with five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Ingram-Dawkins finished with three tackles and a sack on Saturday. It was a strong defensive performance from the Bulldogs as they kept Kentucky out of the end zone and stepped up in some big moments to secure the win. Ingram-Dawkins was awarded Defensive Lineman of the Week while Wilson split his Defensive Player of the Week honor with LSU's Bradyn Swinson.
The argument could be made that linebacker Jalon Walker could've been named a player of the week as well. He was constantly getting pressure in Kentucky's backfield and was a massive impact on the football game. He did not finish with a sack or a tackle for loss, but he constantly was making impact plays Saturday night and created a lot of havoc in the backfield.
Georgia has not allowed a single touchdown on the season and will need another strong defensive performance in the coming weeks against Alabama, who has been running hot offensively this season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
