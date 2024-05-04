Pat McAfee Comments on Kirby Smart's New Contract
On Thursday, the University of Georgia made Kirby Smart college football's first ever $13 million coach. According to ESPN's Pat McAfee, it's well deserved.
After a three year run that saw the Georgia football program win as many national championships (2) as it lost games, head coach Kirby Smart got a hefty pay raise this past week, making him the highest-paid coach in college football.
On Friday, ESPN's Pat McAfee, during his show, commented on the "big ol' bag" of money Smart just secured.
"Kirby Smart just got a big ol' bag. $130 million, $13 million a year," said McAfee. "Getting to know this Georgia football program over the last few years - where they got blood ball on Tuesdays - he's given speeches about literally killing people. It is an old-school feel down there in Athens and I love that Kirby is getting rewarded."
Now, Smart has given some fiery speeches but we don't recall one about "literally killing people", but you get the picture. McAfee, who has quickly become one of the most popular and the most polarizing figures in college football broadcasting, is excited about the thought of Smart sticking around at least through 2033.
"I think this is good for the future of college football as a whole, that the coach in college football is just locked down for 10 years at the same spot now. Well, he'll be able to renegotiate in a few years after they win a few more, but them saying this is the guy, you deserve it, you earned it, is good for college ball. I'm happy for Kirby Smart."
