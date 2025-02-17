Paul Finebaum Criticizes Georgia Football's Quarterback Situation
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum offered some choice words for the Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback situation.
The Georgia Bulldogs are amid preparations for their 2025 college football season as the Dawgs prepare to iron out the details of their roster. While the are a handful of lingering questions ahead of the next year, there is one guarantee for the Bulldogs. They will have a new face at the starting quarterback position.
Following the Bulldogs' disappointing end to the 2024 season, it was announced that quarterback Carson Beck would be entering his name into the transfer portal. Beck was the Dawgs' signal caller for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and had been a veteran of the Dawgs program. However, following an injury that cut his senior campaign short, the quarterback elected to take his talents to the Miami Hurricanes.
Beck's departure from the Dawgs created a position battle for Georgia heading into 2025, but regardless of who wins said battle, one expert believes Georgia will be taking a step back in 2025.
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum offered some criticisms of Georgia's quarterback situation, stating that he felt the Dawgs' next starter is a downgrade from Carson Beck.
Finebaum's criticisms of the Bulldogs' situation certainly may not sit well with the proud fans of Dawgnation. However, Stockton (or Puglisi) will likely have full support from the Bulldogs come the 2025 season.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily