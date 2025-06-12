Paul Finebaum Proclaims He is 'Worried' About the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 Season
College football analyst Paul Finebaum has expressed his worries for the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 season is less than 80 days away as the Dawgs begin to ramp up their preperations for a their return to the gridiron. The Dawgs are entering this season with handful of fresh faces and questions surrounding their outlook on 2025. But one college football analyst is already expressing concerns.
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum recently stated on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he is "concerned" for Georgia ahead of the 2025 season. The analyst has previously illuded that the main source of his concerns were surrounding the Bulldogs' presumed quarterback Gunner Stockton.
"To me, Gunner Stockton is a lot of hype right now," Said Finebaum. "We got the bill of goods about how much the team loved him and how hard they want to play for him. I saw that in the Sugar Bowl. I saw just inexcusable mistakes across the board, and he was part of some of them."
Along with questions around Stockton's abilities, oter analysts around the sport have cited the Bulldogs' "down year" in 2024 and difficult schedule in 2025 as other reasons for concern as the team looks to reach it's fourth College Football Playoff birth in five years.
The Bulldogs' 2025 season will begin in Athens, Georgia when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August 30th. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game in more than five seasons and are undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart
