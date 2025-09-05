Jalen Carter Ejected From NFL Season Opener for Spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter has been ejected from the team's week one matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kicked off the 2025 NFL season Thursday night, as the two teams face off in Philadelphia for the first game of the season. Early into the contest, a controversial penalty took place.
Eagles' defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected on the first drive of the series following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Replay footage showed the defensive lineman walked up to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and spit on him.
Carter has been a part of some controversial off-field actions dating back to his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, but he has never been ejected for an instance such as this. The defensive lineman's actions have already garnered tons of criticism on social media, and the ejection is almost sure to result in a fine from the league and a possible suspension.
