Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman Reveals Why He Drafts Georgia Football Players
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman explains his process behind why the team continues to select Georgia Football players in the NFL Draft.
Over the past few seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have become a household name for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, as the team has routinely taken players from the University of Georgia in the NFL Draft.
But what is it about the Bulldogs that makes them so enticing to Eagles' General Manager Howie Roseman and his staff?
During an episode of Pardon My Take earlier this week, the Eagles' GM revealed what his thought process was for selecting Georgia Bulldogs players and described how the cohesiveness helped the defense throughout the 2024 season.
"When you look at that Georgia defense that won the national championship, that was an unbelievably talented team," said Roseman. "It's really helped our team. Because when you have young players on defense, chemistry and communication are important. And these guys have played a lot of high-level ball together."
Currently, the Eagles have a staggering eight former Georgia Bulldogs on their roster, many of whom made a substantial impact during the team's Super Bowl LIX win last season. As the team prepares to begin its quest for another Super Bowl, Philadelphia will likely rely on the former Bulldogs once again.
The Eagles will begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, against their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m., and coverage will be aired on NBC.
