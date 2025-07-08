Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Carter Ranked as Top Three DT in NFL
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ranked as a top three defensive tackle in the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles have made it known that they are very interested in the type of players that Georgia develops, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Eagles have utilized numerous draft picks on former Georgia players over the years, and their investments have paid off.
Perhaps their best selection was drafting defensive tackle Jalen Carter in 2023. Carter was a star player at Georgia for all three seasons and now has entered stardom on the NFL landscape. He is now on the verge of being the best defensive tackle in the sport as ESPN ranked him third in their latest rankings.
Carter ranked only behind Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, Carter ranked fourth on this list. Here is what one NFL head coach had to say about Carter.
"Young player with elite tools, elite instincts and game-changing play ability," a veteran NFL coach said. "Think the best is yet to come from him if he can keep his life in order. Has Hall of Fame-type ability and instincts."
Last season, Carter racked up 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He is now about to enter his third season in the league and Carter has quickly risen up the ranks when it comes to the best defensive players in professional football.
