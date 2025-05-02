Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Smael Mondon Reportedly Signs Rookie Contract
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Smael Mondon has reportedly signed his rookie deal following the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, this year's draft selections have begun signing their rookie deals as they prepare to start their careers at the professional level.
The latest player to do so is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Smael Mondon, who has reportedly signed his rookie contract. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is expected to be worth roughly $4.6 million and will span over the next four seasons.
Mondon, a fifth-round selection in this year's draft was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class and was a massive defensive piece during Georgia’s 2022 national championship season. The linebacker routinely played through injuries and even elected to return for last season in 2024, where he turned in a 57-tackle and boasted a career-high in pass deflections.
As a former member of the Georgia Bulldogs, Mondon now joins a plethora of former teammates and Bulldogs that will provide him with an excellent opportunity to grow as a player. The Eagles will look for their rookie linebacker to help them secure a second-straight Super Bowl victory.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Results
First Round:
- Mykel Williams: San Francisco 49ers (Pick 11)
- Jalon Walker: Atlanta Falcons (Pick 15)
- Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens (Pick 27)
Second Round:
- Tate Ratledge: Detroit Lions (Pick 57)
Third Round:
- Dylan Fairchild: Cincinnati Bengals (Pick 81)
- Jared Wilson: New England Patriots (Pick 95)
Fourth Round:
- Arian Smith: New York Jets (Pick 110)
- Trevor Etienne: Carolina Panthers (Pick 114)
Fifth Round:
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Minnesota Vikings (Pick 139)
- Smael Mondon: Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 161)
Sixth Round:
- Warren Brinson: Green Bay Packers (Pick 198)
Seventh Round:
- Dan Jackson: Detroit Lions (Pick 230)
- Dominic Lovett: Detroit Lions (Pick 244)
Undrafted Free Agents:
- Xavier Truss: Denver Broncos
- Nazir Stackhouse: Green Bay Packers
- Chaz Chambliss: Minnesota Vikings
- Ben Yurosek: Minnesota Vikings
