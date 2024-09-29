PHOTO: Georgia Fights Back But Falls Short vs Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs' 42 regular season game win streak came to an end Saturday night, as Alabama defeated the Bulldogs by a final score of 41-34. Georgia was once down by 28 points in the ball game but managed to come back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. A quick strike from Alabama on one play the next drive and an interception in the end zone though ended the Dawgs' hopeful victorious comeback.
Here are the sights and sounds from the matchup
It was a typical Georgia vs Alabama matchup that came down to the very last play. There will be many takeaways from this football game, but perhaps the most prominent one is that these were two of the best teams in the country facing off against one another in Tuscaloosa tonight.
AP Poll Week Six Rankings:
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
