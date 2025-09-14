PHOTOS: Georgia's Overtime Win Over Tennessee
Photos from Georgia's overtime win over Tennessee in Neyland Stadium.
The Volunteers' offense exploded in the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns on their first three drives. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the offense remained steadfast and allowed for the Dawgs to remain in striking distance.
The defense began to settle in during the second quarter, and after 30 minutes of play, the Dawgs trailed 21-17 into the locker room. Georgia looked to capitalize on second-half adjustments in hopes of securing a victory.
Georgia began the second half with an extremely impressive 75-yard touchdown drive to take their first lead of the game. A Joey Aguilar interception would provide Georgia an opportunity to extend its lead to 27-21. But the Vols would respond with a massive deep ball to go up 28-27. The Bulldogs ten responded with another field goal to reclaim a 30-28 lead.
Unfortunately, the Dawgs gave up another passing touchdown, which provided Tennessee with a 35-30 lead. A Gunner Stockton fumble then provided the Vols with an opportunity to extend their lead to 38-30, putting immense pressure on the Dawgs.
A fourth-down prayer from the 28-yard line was answered by London Humphreys, and an incredible 2-point conversion allowed for the Dawgs to tie the game up at 38 with just over two minutes to go. The Volunteers then marched the ball down the field, setting up a chance for a game-winning field goal.
But the kick would be no good, and the two teams would then do battle in overtime. The Vols began with the ball and settled for a field goal, providing the Dawgs with an opportunity to win.
The Bulldogs will be off next week for their first bye week of the 2025 season. They will then return to Athens to host the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia is looking for their first regular-season win over Alabama since the 20007 season. A one-yard rush by Josh McCray sealed the deal and the Bulldogs escaped Knoxville with a victory.
