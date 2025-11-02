PHOTOS: Georgia Wins Fifth-Straight Over Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs won a nailbiter against the Florida Gators this afternoon as a fourth-quarter lead change helped provide the team a 24-20 victory. The win was the Dawgs' fifth consecutive over the Gators, the most in a row since 1983.
The Bulldogs scored on their first drive of the afternoon, but then struggled to sustain momentum offensively. Meanwhile, the Gators capitalized on a handful of Georgia mistakes to hold a 10-7 lead for a large portion of the half.
A final drive from Georgia saw the Dawgs tie it up 10-10 with just seconds left to go, and the two teams went to the locker room, knotted up at the half for the first time since 2003.
Georgia quickly reclaimed the lead on their first drive of the second half after a deep pass to wide receiver Noah Thomas, who hauled in his first career touchdown catch with the Bulldogs. The lead was short-lived, however, as a handful of Georgia penalties aiding the Gators on a touchdown drive.
The two teams were knotted up in the fourth quarter, with the Gators having possession of the ball inside the Bulldogs' side of the field. The Gators settled for a field goal to take a 20-17 lead with just over 14 minutes to go.
With seven minutes to go, a 4th and one stop halted a Gator drive, providing Georgia with another chance to retake the lead. A massive touchdown run by Chauncey Bowens put Georgia up 24-20 with just four and a half minutes remaining in the contest.
The Dawgs' defense once again stood tall to force a failed fourth-down conversion, placing them in prime position to put the game away. Which is exactly what they did as a Gunner Stockton rush to the Bulldogs' one helped Georgia secure a victory.
While a one-score matchup against an unranked team may not excite some, the Dawgs' ability to dig deep throughout the season has once again shown through, and there is little to no doubt that this year's roster has championship qualities. Even if there are a handful of things to work on.
The Bulldogs will be on the road once again as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This will be the Dawgs' first road trip against Mississippi State since the 2022 season.