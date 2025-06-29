Pittsburgh Steelers' Darnell Washington Named a Potential Year-Three Breakout Player
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has been listed as a player who could have a breakout season in year three with the NFL.
The 2025 NFL season is just months away and as the anticipation for the return of football grows, many fans and experts are beginning, to make their predictions for who the newest stars of the league will be.
One player that has caught the eye of some analysts is Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington, who was recently named a player who could have a breakout in year three by NFL.com.
"This gargantuan tight end from Georgia is a block-first monster, and he's already one of the league's best young people-movers at the position." Wrote NFL.com's Chris Trapasso. "He doesn't have to be just that. With the Bulldogs, Washington genuinely flashed as a receiver."
During his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, Washington hauled in 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns. His efforts helped the Dawgs secure back-to-back national title victories during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Washington will also have a new quarterback at the helm, as future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers recently joined the Steelers roster. The fresh face at quarterback, combined with the added experience of a third year in the NFL, could result in a breakout season for the Pittsburgh tight end.
Washington and the Steelers will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, as they travel to New York to face the Jets. Kickoff for this matchup is set for 1 p.m. and will air on CBS.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily