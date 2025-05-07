Pittsburgh Steelers Trade George Pickens to Dallas Cowboys
In a move that has sparked excitement among Cowboys fans, the Dallas Cowboys have acquired wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for draft pick compensation. The trade brings a dynamic young weapon to Dallas’ offense and marks a new chapter in Pickens’ promising NFL career.
Pickens, 24, is coming off a solid season with the Steelers, where he hauled in 59 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns. Known for his athleticism, contested-catch ability, and deep-threat potential, Pickens has shown flashes of star-level talent since entering the league.
The Cowboys, looking to boost their receiving corps and add another playmaker alongside CeDee Lamb, believe Pickens is the right fit. With quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm, Pickens is expected to thrive in a high-powered offense that emphasizes vertical passing and explosive plays.
The pairing of Pickens with Lamb gives the Cowboys one of the most exciting young wide receiver duos in the league. As Dallas tries for another deep playoff run, the addition of George Pickens could be the boost that puts their offense over the top.
