Preason All-SEC Teams Reveals Georgia's Defense Set to Be Dominant
The Georgia Bulldogs are yet again predicted to make the SEC championship according to the SEC Media voting during SEC Media Week. Additionally, they had several players voted to the All-SEC teams.
The Georgia Bulldogs are going to be in a position of expectations as long as head coach Kirby Smart is at the helm of this program in Athens, Georgia. The two-time national champion has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail, thus maintaining one of the most talented rosters in college football on an annual basis.
Look no further than the All-SEC teams and preseason polling for further proof of that. Not only were the Dawgs predicted to finish second, thus returning to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game, they also have four first-team ALL-SEC defensive players on this roster, more than any other program in the conference.
All-SEC Preseason Members
First Team Defense:
- Christen Miller, DT
- CJ Allen, LB
- KJ Bolden, S
- Daylen Everrette, DB
Second Team Offense:
- Oscar Delp, TE
Third Team Offense:
- Nate Frazier, RB
- Earnest Greene, OT
