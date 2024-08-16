Questions For Georgia Football Ahead of Scrimmage Two
As the Bulldogs prepare for their second inter-squad scrimmage of fall camp. Here are the lingering questions the team will look to answer.
The Georgia Bulldogs will hold their second fall scrimmage this weekend as the team continues to prepare for the quickly approaching 2024 college football season. As the coaches and staff continue to get a better understanding of this year’s roster, here are some lingering questions that this weekend’s scrimmage can hopefully answer.
1. How Healthy is this Team?
While the Dawgs have remained relatively healthy throughout this year’s fall camp. The second scrimmage will provide another layer of insight as to which players should be available for the team’s first game of the season. Which is just over two weeks away.
2. Who is the "Vocal Leader" on the Team?
There are plenty of players on this year’s roster that lead by example. But a “vocal leader” does not seem to have emerged yet. While the second scrimmage may not reveal who that player (or players) may be, it will provide a fantastic opportunity for someone to do so.
3. Who Will the Offensive Stars Be?
Georgia’s offensive approach to this year’s offseason has focused more on discovering who the key players will be, rather than what key plays will work throughout the season. With the second scrimmage, Mike Bobo and the rest of the offensive staff will hopefully better understand who the “Dawgs” on this offense will be this season.
4. Where are the Depth Pieces?
Kirby Smart has reiterated his concern for the depth of his roster this season and has noted that he believes this is the thinnest his roster has been talent wise. Hopefully this weekend’s scrimmage can provide some clarity and relief positions that the Bulldogs head coach believes the team is thinnest at.
Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue to diligently work through the fall camp before beginning their quest for a third national title in four seasons. The Dawgs will open their season in Atlanta against the Clemson Tigers on August, 31st.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
