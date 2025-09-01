Questions that Still Remain for Georgia Football After Week One
A list of questions that still remain for Georgia after their week one performance against Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs had a strong week one performance against Marshall as they cruised to 45-7 victory. Quarterback Gunner Stockton tallied four total touchdowns in the game, and the defense did what they were supposed to. However, the Dawgs still have some questions that need to be answered as they now prepare for their week two opponent, Austin Peay.
Running Back Rotation
Nate Frazier looked solid against Marshall and continues to look the part of the number one option in the run game, but things might have gotten even more difficult for deciding who the next best option is. Dwight Phillips Jr. looked explosive on Saturday. He had a 17-yard touchdown run and finished with 60 yards on five attempts. Chauncey Bowens also had a solid outing with 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Not to mention Cash Jones was still the back who got rolled out on third down situations.
It's a good problem to have and there is some serious competition going on in Georgia's running back room.
Who is Playing Next to Daylen Everette?
Everette did not play on Saturday due to injury, and that allowed Ellis Robinson to get the start alongside Daniel Harris. Not necessarily a bad thing as Georgia was able to get a good look at all three of Robinson, Harris and Demello Jones on Saturday. However, it did not give any insight in regard to who rolls out first with Everette. It's unknown as of now if Everette will play this weekend, but it was likely that the battle at cornerback would continue into the season anyway.
How Good is Georgia's Passing Attack?
Stockton got to sling it around a good bit on Saturday, but most of it was just short passing concepts. We also didn't see him target Colbie Young or Noah Thomas much during the game, and they are expected to be two of Georgia's top options this season. Despite that, Georgia still found ways to be explosive in the pass game. Zachariah Branch took a swing route for a 47-yard touchdown and Oscar Delp, Young and Elyiss Williams all had receptions that went for 20 yards or more.
Fans likely won't see Georgia open up the passing game much until week three against Tennessee, and so that leaves the question of just how explosive they will be in the passing attack this year.
