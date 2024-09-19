Raiders Quarterback Paints a Bright Future For Brock Bowers
Former Georgia Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers has earned a massive compliment from his NFL quarterback.
Brock Bowers is just two weeks into his NFL career, yet he is already turning heads with his performances. Through two games, the rookie tight end has already accounted for 156 yards on 15 catches and was a major component of the Raiders' comeback win against the Ravens in week two. Not only do his 15 receptions lead the Raiders' entire team, but his 156 yards currently is the highest by any tight end in the whole league.
The rookie's potential has already garnered praise from NFL legends like Rob Gronkowski, who stated that Bowers was on track to be better than he was. But arguably the most important of these compliments came from Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, who proclaimed that it was imperative to keep Bowers involved in the offense.
As the Raiders' 2024 continues, ensuring Bowers remains a major component of the offense will be imperative to the team's success. The Raiders will host the Carolina Panthers in Las Vegas this Sunday.
