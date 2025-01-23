Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Named Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Las Vegas Raiders and former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was named a finalist for offensive rookie of the year.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another strong class of rookies in the NFL this past season and one of them is up for a prestigious award after their first season in the league. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been named a finalist for offensive rookie of the year. He is joined by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The Raiders didn't have the best of seasons as a team but it was to no fault of Bowers'. He finished his rookie season with 112 receptions for 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He broke the record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end and most receptions by a rookie tight end. Those numbers landed him on the Pro Bowl team and on the All-Pro team.
Bowers has continued what he did at Georgia for three seasons into the NFL now. The former first-round pick finished his college career with 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 31 total touchdowns. Tight ends have become higher priorities in offenses over the years and Bowers looks to be the next great one to come through the professional football league.
