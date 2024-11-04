Rasean Dinkins Flips from Georgia Tech to Georgia Football
Rasean Dinkins, a 2025 safety, has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive commitment to the 2025 recruiting class recently as Elijah Griffin announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Now Georgia has added another recruit to the class as Rasean Dinkins, a 2025 safety, has announced he has flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to Georgia.
Dinkins is rated as the 487th-best player in the country, the 43rd-best safety in the class and 60th-best player in the state of Georgia, according 247 composite rankings. The four-star prospect has been committed to Georgia Tech since June of this year. However, since his commitment Georgia picked up steam in their recruitment and have now pulled off the flip.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
