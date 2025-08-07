Ravens' Malaki Starks Named Among Rookies Most Likely to Make an Impact During 2025
Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks has been listed as a rookie expected to make an immediate impact on their new team.
The 2025 NFL season is nearly a month away, as teams across the league are putting the finishing touches on their offseason preparations. One of the many exciting aspects about the return of professional football is the debut of new rookies.
While oftentimes, it can take a season or two for the league's fresh faces to come into their own, some players make an impact on their team in their first year in the NFL. One player who has the potential to do so is Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks.
According to FOX Sports, Starks is one of the top-10 rookies most likely to make an impact on their team during the 2025 season and has already been extremely impressive during the team's practices.
Starks' days of wowing coaches date back to his time in college with the Georgia Bulldogs. As a freshman, the defensive back led the team in pass deflections during the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship season and quickly cemented himself as one of the leaders of Kirby Smart's elite defense.
As the 2025 season approaches, experts and analysts appear optimistic that the first-round draft selection will be able to make an immediate impact for his new team at the professional level, similar to the way he did with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Starks and the Ravens will begin their 2025 season as they travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 7th, to face the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
